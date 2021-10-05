Biffa launches Feminine Fit PPE range

Biffa, the UK’s leading sustainable waste management company, is launching its own, ‘Feminine Fit’ Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) range. In an effort to increase inclusivity and diversity in the industry, a design has been tailored in partnership with Swift 360, to fit the female body shape whilst still providing the right level of protection.

The idea behind the range came through Biffa’s Women in Waste (WiW) group, set up to understand the barriers women face in the workplace and better attract, support and develop female roles at Biffa. The group, started in 2020, has over 170 members.

Jane Pateman, HR Director at Biffa, commented: “Traditionally PPE is designed for men, which was one of the issues raised in our first WiW meeting. By introducing our ‘Feminine Fit’ range, we can meet the needs of our whole workforce, ensuring we support diversity and inclusion across the business.”

PPE is critically important for the safety of front-line workers, protecting them from injury. As a group, refuse collectors were called out as everyday heroes and recognised as essential workers for their efforts during the pandemic, supporting communities and keeping streets clean.

Biffa is committed to creating an inclusive environment in the work place, and its WiW group has also started other initiatives to make sure the business supports all its staff members, including a mentoring programme, specifically for women.

Biffa has set itself a target to increase the diversity of its workplace, including a higher percentage of women in senior management roles by 2025. Throughout the next year, Biffa will be delivering diversity and inclusion training to all frontline employees, whilst setting inclusion objectives to drive accountability and instill inclusive mindsets.

Abigail Levy, Key Account Manager at Swift commented: “Women’s PPE has been a passion project for us and we feel privileged to collaborate with a customer who is at the forefront of inclusivity and diversity. It has been a pleasure to work with Biffa so closely on the Feminine Fit Range, sourcing and developing products specifically for their employees. We look forward to further supporting Biffa with these important next steps towards equality in the workplace.”