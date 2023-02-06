Cannon Ergos develops range of resins and thermoplastic materials

Cannon Ergos says it is dedicated to manufacturing turnkey plants and machinery for diverse resins systems for composite, and thermoplastic materials.

The company has experience in the supply of plant technology for large scale, high-speed continuous manufacturing of high-quality polyisocyanurate (PIR) and phenolic resin-based insulation panels with flexible facings mainly for roofing, walls, floors and ceilings applications in the building and construction industry.

Luciano Boscari, Technical Manager for Post-Processing Systems at Cannon Ergos said: “Today, Cannon Ergos can provide customers an all-inclusive state-of-the-art integrated post-processing system which guarantees high speed together with efficient flexibility and productivity for insulation panels of any size, with any substrate. Drawing on decades of experience and knowledge, the array of our post-processing machines and equipment are designed and custom-built with the same attention to detail, robustness, and reliability that our customers have come to expect, and provide the optimum, tailored solution for each post-production step which includes sawing, cooling, trimming, profiling, machining, packing, stacking, and storage.”

The company claims the complete turnkey plant technology Cannon provides the ability to manufacture PIR and Phenolic resin-based insulation panels includes raw materials tank storage, upper and lower unwinding equipment to manage and feed rolls of substrates such as craft paper, aluminum foil, glass or mineral fiber facings, and pre-heating equipment.

Post-processing equipment now supplied by Cannon Ergos includes flying cross-cutting saws which divide up the continuous stream of laminated panels into ‘motherboards’ which pass into a cooling and hardening unit using specifically configured conveyors and are subsequently sawn into several pieces of the desired finished dimensions. These are then trimmed longitudinally and transversely with, for example, tongue-and-groove and shiplap profiles. The final panels are handled in a fully automated packaging station to produce shrink wrapped unitized and palletized stacks ready for warehousing and delivery.