Clariant and Omya develop SMP sealants

Clariant and Omya joined forces on a new project to tackle customers' concerns related to the yellowing of the increasingly popular SMP (silane modified polymers) sealants. The results of their collaboration addressed the yellowing issue whilst delivering a label-free solution with higher light and heat performance versus standard solutions in the market. The partners are proud to introduce AddWorks IBC 760 to ECS 2023 visitors.

According to the companies, SMP is one of the industry’s fastest-growing sealant technologies for diverse construction, automotive, and component applications. It is claimed this is down to the material delivering high-performance elastic bonding on multiple substrates, these reactive sealants can be painted unlike other technologies, and they are free of solvents and isocyanates. However, using heat and light stabilizers for weathering performance has traditionally caused unsightly yellowing both in-cartridge and temporarily on extrusion, many are based on hazard-labelled materials, and service life for SMP sealants is still limited.

Martin Oktai, Director Global Additives at Omya: “With the increased focus on raw material regulatory issues, and a need for manufacturers to create longer-lasting products that help them differentiate and drive innovation toward more sustainable products, it was crucial to also consider these evolving priorities with Clariant in developing a new stabilizer solution.”

Clariant claims its AddWorks IBC 760 is at its core a hazards-free light and heat stabilizer package proven to meet or exceed the performance of benchmark solutions in SMP sealant formulations. According to the company, by adding Hostanox O 3 P the formulator can boost the weathering performance and heat stability even further. This allows for the development of a wider range of sealants for different customer requirements and applications.

Martin John, Global Vice President Segment Coatings & Adhesives, Clariant said: “This innovation really captures the value of listening, collaborating, and applying learnings, within our whole way of working. By addressing one unmet need from SMP sealant manufacturers, the market has gained a label-free light and heat stabilizer package that meets the initial target of no yellowing and exceeds the performance of current solutions on the market. These benefits are now being evaluated for coatings systems, demonstrating that technologies in one market segment may prove beneficial in other application areas.”

Clariant and Omya will present the properties of AddWorks IBC 760 and Hostanox O 3 P for SMP sealants at the European Coatings Show 2023 on Wednesday, March 29 11:30 – 11:50, Hall 3A, Booth 607.