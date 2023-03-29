Clariant launches new packaging for coatings sector

Clariant has launched a new package for the coatings sector that it claims assists in the research of additives compliant with the most relevant food contact regulations.

× Expand Clariant launches new packaging

There are three key complementary elements to the new package, ensuring different views and areas of focus, providing a holistic approach with easy access to information in one place. The company says It includes an interactive selection tool, an overview table, and food contact reports with detailed regulatory information such as Substance Migration Limits (SMLs).

According to the company, the interactive tool allows customers to select most relevant regulations and find compliant additive products out of the Clariant portfolio. These search results link directly to individual product pages that also give access to food contact reports with comprehensive details on each additive. In addition, a downloadable selection guide is available to offer users a standardized solution where all screened products and regulations are shown in a table format.

Sebastian Prock, Clariant’s Head of Global Marketing Industrial Applications said:“Safety and regulatory compliance are important criteria when you choose ingredients and at Clariant we want to give you the confidence to select our products when it comes to food contact applications. Thanks to our new interactive selection tool and the three complementary elements of our package, customers have easy access to our product portfolio fulfilling regulatory needs.”

customers can also meet Clariant’s experts at the European Coatings Show in Nuremberg March 28-30th.