Clariant opens new China based catalyst production site

Clariant announced has announced the opening of its new CATOFIN catalyst production site in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, China. The company says Investing in innovations such as CATOFIN is a core element of Clariant’s new purpose-led strategy, as expressed in the statement ‘Greater chemistry – between people and planet.’ Beyond that, the company claims the site serves to increase the already expanding footprint in China, adding on to the existing nearby catalyst plants in Jinshan and catalyst R&D center within the One Clariant Campus in Shanghai.

× Expand Clariant

Jens Cuntze President of Clariant Catalysts & Asia Pacific, said: “This investment is part of our strategy to strengthen our regional footprint and increase the share of local production in China with leading catalysts technology in a strongly growing segment.”

CATOFIN is a catalyst for propane dehydrogenation (PDH), which is used in the production of olefins such as propylene. Thanks to its reliability and productivity, the company claims CATOFIN delivers superior annual production output, resulting in increased overall profitability for propylene producers. Additionally, Clariant developed a specialty material called Heat Generating Material (HGM), which reduces the energy consumption of the CATOFIN technology by up to one-third, Clariant claims that this further highlights the advantages of this reliable, high-yield catalyst solution.

Jace Wang, Head of Propylene at Clariant Catalysts added: “The successful completion of the CATOFIN plant pushes us forward on our growth trajectory. It offers significantly more production capacity for the popular, high-value catalyst in a market that’s seeing rapidly increasing demand. The increased production capabilities of the plant ideally position us to meet the demands of the region while simultaneously ensuring more proximity to a strategically important customer base.”

Representing an investment of CHF 80 million, the site was completed within 18 months from ground-breaking in September 2020, becoming fully operational last year.