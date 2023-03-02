DSM announces collaboration to develop foldable ‘Origami Bottle’

DSM Engineering Materials has announced its partnership with sustainability-focused startup DiFOLD, to develop foldable reusable products.

The startup has chosen DSM Engineering Materials’ Arnitel® Eco – a bio-based thermoplastic copolyester – to manufacture its ‘flagship’ Origami foldable water bottle. The company says Adopting Arnitel ECO marks a major step forward in DiFOLD’s mission to reduce the environmental impact of packaging waste.

According to the company the bottle has been inspired by the Japanese art of paper folding, the patented design of DiFOLD’s Origami Bottle means it can fold down to less than 10% of its original volume – DSM claims this greatly improves user convenience and reduces the carbon footprint of shipping. DSM also points to the fact that the Origami Bottle provides a reusable, and recyclable alternative to single-use water bottles – helping to avoid plastic packaging waste. And because the bottles are made from DSM Engineering Materials’ Arnitel Eco, the environmental benefits are even greater.

Arnitel Eco is a bio-based thermoplastic copolyester, partially derived from renewable rapeseed oil. This significantly reduces the material’s cradle-to-gate CO2 emissions – the company claims this helps deliver a carbon footprint reduction of up to 50% compared to traditional copolyesters. This measurement is based on an in-depth life cycle assessment (LCA), which includes every stage of the material’s production, from the growing of the feedstock crops to the finished product that leaves the factory.

These qualities make Arnitel Eco a perfect fit for DiFOLD’s Origami Bottle. According to the cofounders of DiFOLD, Radina Popova and Petar Zaharinov, circularity and durability were the key factors to consider when choosing a material for their unique product. Popova and Zaharinov commented: “We wanted a bio-based material that could be recycled, as well as having the specific mechanical properties required by the folding design. We are happy to say that Arnitel® Eco offers the perfect balance of elasticity, plasticity, and circularity.”

The company’s believes Arnitel Eco delivers high performance with a very low environmental impact. It is BPA-free and can withstand temperatures of between -30°c and +100°c.in addition to this research suggests that it does not absorb the smells or tastes of liquids, giving it a long usable life. On top of this, Arnitel Eco can also be recycled without any loss of quality in the recovered material. DSM says that this is essential in helping DiFOLD to meet its goal of creating a closed-loop recycling system for its products.

Pim Janssen, Marketing Manager for Food Contact, Water Contact, and Appliance markets at DSM Engineering Materials, said: “We are pleased that our services and materials could help DiFOLD in their mission to minimize the impact of packaging on the environment – a topic which is also close to our hearts. By helping to de-fossilize the value chain, Arnitel® Eco contributes to creating a circular economy for materials.”