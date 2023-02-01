DSM announces development of AI with ability to add colour to materials

DSM Engineering Materials has announced the launch of Lucidiris. Lucidiris aims to help customers reduce time to market when developing colours of materials for a variety of applications. Besides predicting colour and mechanical properties, DSM claims the technology can predict the envelope of potential colour space within critical mechanical properties and prescribe recipes for targeted colour properties. Lucidiris has been developed for several material grades and will be extended, including recycled-based and repurposed materials.

According to the company, this patent protected Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology facilitates the development of material recipes with targeted optical properties while assuring mechanical properties.

DSM claims that with Lucidiris, customers will be supported by its ability to:

Predict colour and mechanical properties of polymer compounds upon addition of colour ingredients.

Predict envelope of potential colour space that can be produced within critical mechanical properties.

Prescribe colour ingredients to add to a polymer compound to meet targeted properties.

Erwin Houben, R&T Manager Digitization DSM Engineering Materials said: “Lucidirischanges our design-build-test-learn development cycle for the customer applications of our materials fundamentally. This state-of-the-art AI based digital tool reinforces our strengths in coloured materials development and enables to take on some tough challenges for reusing circular materials.”

Angelika Schmidt, Global R&T Manager of Performance Polymers, DSM Engineering Materials added:“There is more to come, Lucidiris is our next step into digitization of product development. What we can do for colour development already today, will be possible for product development in the future. Combining human intelligence with machine learning will enable us to get to the successful recipes with much less iterations and therefore much shorter development times for our customers.”