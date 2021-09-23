EconCore has been awarded the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label in recognition of the sustainability of its patented rPET honeycomb core technology.

EconCore's rPET honeycomb technology accredited with Solar Impulse Label

EconCore has developed a cost-effective and continuous manufacturing process that can produce thermoformable, high-performance lightweight panels with a thermoplastic core made from recycled PET. The rPET honeycomb cores are made from 95 per cent recycled PET, mainly sourced from post-consumer and post-industrial waste.

EconCore’s technology is used in a wide range of applications including automotive, transportation, building and construction, industrial packaging/graphical displays, furniture and many others.

Established in 2018, the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label acts as a certification of quality and highlights the importance of investing in clean technologies. Certifications such as these help brands to display and communicate their positive impact on the world.

Bianka Nagy, Marketing Communications Manager at EconCore, said: “It is fantastic to be accredited the Solar Impulse Label in recognition of all the work and development gone into our RPET honeycomb core technology. The Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label provides us with third-party approval, enabling EconCore to stand out and demonstrate our drive and determination to invest in clean technologies, to do our bit to limit climate change, and to generate further industrial opportunities.”

In accordance with The Solar Impulse Foundation’s focus on sustainability, the use of rPET honeycomb cores provides a sustainable solution with a low carbon footprint that complements the UN’s global sustainability strategy.