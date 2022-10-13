EPE packaging product ARPLANK to make its K debut – with a recycled content pledge

ARPLANK, the sustainable expanded polyethylene packaging material from global foams specialist JSP, will debut at K Show next week in Germany.

With facilities around the world in Europe, Asia and the Americas, JSP is a specialist in the manufacture and development of expanded polypropylene (EPP) and expanded polyethylene (EPE) particle foam materials. ARPRO, JSP’s EPP foam is commonly used in the packaging, automotive and HVAC sectors, with ARPLANK, JSP’s EPE material, an ideal choice for packaging applications requiring shock absorption, vibration dampening, insulation, or chemical resistance.

ARPLANK, JSP’s innovative expanded polyethylene material, combines packaging performance with excellent environmental properties.

From 19 – 26 October, the ARPLANK team will be in Dusseldorf, Germany, for the K Show 2022, the plastics and rubber industries’ premier triennial trade show.

It will be JSP’s K Show debut in October, and the first time that its two innovative packaging materials, ARPLANK (EPE) and ARPRO (EPP), will be on display for K Show attendees.

JSP will announce three developments coming to its ARPLANK range of EPE packaging material.

From 1st January 2023, JSP says it can guarantee all ARPLANK manufactured in Europe will contain a minimum of 30% recycled content, sourced from end-of-life ARPLANK products. Considerable technical development was involved in delivering this improvement from the current level of 25% recycled content, without any compromise on material performance or function, according to the group. As with all ARPLANK grades, the material remains 100% recyclable, proving its credentials for the circular economy.

Secondly, and in response to market demand, the standard size of an ARPLANK block is increasing from 1800mm to 2000mm in length. This brings numerous benefits to the customer, including improved efficiency, lower waste, and removal of timely secondary operations such as in-house lamination. This change now makes ARPLANK the largest EPE block available on the market at 2000mm x 1200mm x 150mm and will be much welcomed by JSP’s regular customers.

The final announcement is that, for the first time, it is now possible to purchase ARPLANK directly from JSP for customers within the DACH Region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland).

What is ARPLANK?

ARPLANK is a highly resilient closed-cell bead foam packaging material, manufactured from EPE (expanded polyethylene). During the fusion process, ARPLANK’s polyethylene shells are thermally bonded to create a three-dimensional bead that has excellent properties for absorbing and dissipating energy.

The EPE beads are then moulded into isotropic blocks to create ARPLANK, a highly protective packaging material. All ARPLANK manufactured in Europe contains a minimum of 30% recycled content, is 100% recyclable, and enables material savings of up to 50% whilst maintaining the same protective properties.

For packaging applications that require shock absorption, vibration dampening, insulation or chemical resistance, ARPLANK is a natural choice. It can withstand multiple impacts without damage, is non-abrasive for class A surfaces and is incredibly lightweight.

In contrast to conventional foam materials, which have different physical properties along the extrusion, vertical and horizontal axes, the properties of ARPLANK are the same regardless of material orientation.

The group will be in Hall 13 Stand 13.01 at K 2022 in Düsseldorf.