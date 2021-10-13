Evonik introduces new VESTAMID polyamide elastomer foam

Evonik has developed a new modification of the tried and tested polyamide elastomer VESTAMID PEBA.

The polyether block amide, which can look back on four decades of know-how, can now be foamed and has a density of 0.1g/cm cubed. The resulting foam has a rebound resilience of 73 percent and changes its properties neither in hot nor in cold.

VESTAMID PEBA was brought onto the market by Evonik more than 40 years ago. Right from the start, it was characterised by its cold impact strength, chemical resistance, high elasticity and resilience. These properties are valued by leading sporting goods manufacturers for use in footwear. The development of the foam now allows even greater cushioning in sports shoe soles, while all other properties of the compact material are retained. The rebound of VESTAMID foam exceeds that of all soft foams used in shoes to date. In doing so, it returns most of the energy it has absorbed. Its stiffness can be adjusted as required, and its low weight ensures a high level of comfort.

Furthermore, the properties of the foam are not limited to use in footwear applications. For example, the materials may also find applications in the automotive sector.