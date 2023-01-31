Heubach develops Ultramarine blue pigment

The Heubach Group, a producer of norganic and organic pigments and colour solutions launches its new product line Ultrazur at PlastIndia 2023. This includes A range of ultramarine blue pigments in four shades from greenish to reddish for a variety of standard and demanding applications.

The company claims Ultrazur has been tested extensively against market benchmarks and displays excellent product properties that make it an optimal choice for a range of different applications that require a medium to high performing Ultramarine Blue pigment.

The company believes It is highly resistant to heat (up to 350°C), light (lightfastness of 8 in HDPE) and exhibits strong weatherability. According to Heubach, It is non-warping and non-shrinking, thus maintaining the dimensional stability of polyolefins. The new technology used in the final production step of Ultrazur provides ‘excellent’ dispersibility, therefore making it a perfect choice for fibres and thin film applications, according to the company. Ultrazur is also non-toxic.