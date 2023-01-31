Heubach develops Ultramarine blue pigment

The Heubach Group, a producer of norganic and organic pigments and colour solutions launches its new product line Ultrazur at PlastIndia 2023. This includes A range of ultramarine blue pigments in four shades from greenish to reddish for a variety of standard and demanding applications.
The company claims Ultrazur has been tested extensively against market benchmarks and displays excellent product properties that make it an optimal choice for a range of different applications that require a medium to high performing Ultramarine Blue pigment.
The company believes It is highly resistant to heat (up to 350°C), light (lightfastness of 8 in HDPE) and exhibits strong weatherability. According to Heubach, It is non-warping and non-shrinking, thus maintaining the dimensional stability of polyolefins. The new technology used in the final production step of Ultrazur provides ‘excellent’ dispersibility, therefore making it a perfect choice for fibres and thin film applications, according to the company. Ultrazur is also non-toxic.
Ultrazur is manufactured in Heubach´s site in Dahej, India, in a brand-new production facility with highly automated processes. According to the company, this ensures highly consistent quality and excellent environmental performance, Ravichandran Palanivelu, Head of Business Development Ultramarine Blue at Heubach. said: “Ultrazur is the “greenest” Ultramarine Blue in the market. Our modern manufacturing site in Dahej boasts of best-in-class wastewater and air emissions treatment technology. Further reduction on CO2 emissions in manufacturing will come throughout 2023 based on our investments in solar energy.”