Heubach unveils new pigment shades for the automotive industry

The new Heubach Group, a producer of diversified organic, inorganic, and anti-corrosive pigments, pigment preparations, dyes and specialty materials has announced the latest edition of its automotive colour previews: Automotive Styling Shades 2027 Trendbook, “Plan B for Planet A”. In doing so, Heubach says it continues Clariant’s BU Pigments tradition of the biennial colour trend forecasting of the “Automotive Styling Shades Trendbook” series.

Titled “Plan B for Planet A”, the 2027 Trendbook is about the many aspects which make our planet worth living on and fighting for: Protecting the environment is just one of them, but freedom, human rights, justice, and personal well-being are equally important. We all know that in nature everything is linked with everything else. In our global community, such links are provided by the internet, connecting people, spurring innovation, distributing goods and information, and increasing overall process efficiency.

Heubach says the new 2027 Trendbook is entirely digital, easily accessible on its website, and is linked with the Car Colour Configurator. Readers can select the type of vehicle and the scenery in which the 28 trend colours are displayed and download their individual version.

The Plan B for Planet A also includes a lower footprint of pigment production, safer and easier to use products, and improved colour formulations. The company claims that the merger of the high-performance pigment ranges from Heubach and Clariant BU Pigments expands the accessible colour space, while the shared formulation know-how helps to improve the visibility of vehicles by RADAR and LIDAR sensors which is a prerequisite for autonomous driving.

Bernhard Stengel-Rutkowski, Senior Technical Manager of Heubach´s Global Technical Marketing Coatings and Colour Formulator said: “Our 2027 Trendbook is not only about nice colours and how our Planet A should be treated and run, but also about sharing ideas and information of state-of-the-art production and synergized use of colour itself.“