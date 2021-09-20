Arburg will attend the formnext 2021 exhibition in Frankfurt (16-19 November) to exhibit a wide range of high-end machines, innovative applications and exciting component demonstrations.

× Expand Arburg Arburg bringing originality and innovation to Formnext A Freeformer 300-3X processes medically approved PEEK for the first time, using Evonik’s original “Vestakeep i2 G” plastic to create customised skull implants, including support material.

The AM industry is showing a keen interest in the manufacture of implants made from medically approved PEEK. A total of four Freeformer exhibits and a portfolio from Arburg’s sister company InnovatiQ will be on display. Highlights will include customised Wilson baseball bats, permanent implants, robot grippers, and tesa adhesives processed as additives in smartphones, amongst others.

Martin Neff, Head of Plastic Freeforming at Arburg, said: “With PEEK, we have significantly expanded our range of materials. It is formed of medically approved original plastic granules, which means it is highly sought after in the AM industry.”

Lukas Pawelczyk, Arburg’s Head of Freeformer Sales, added: “Converting PEEK is by no means the extent of what’s on display, however – trade fair visitors can expect to see four Freeformers and innovative practical examples that demonstrate the huge potential of Arburg Plastic Freeforming (APF).”

PEEK is of particular interest for medical technology applications. At formnext, a Freeformer 300-3X designed for high-temperature applications will convert Evonik’s original ‘Vestakeep i2 G’ plastic granules into customised skull implants for the first time. The original material, which is approved for permanently implantable medical devices, broadens the application spectrum across which Arburg Plastic Freeforming (APF) can be used. The APF process is also of particular interest when it comes to practical use in medical technology, as it allows for process quality to be reliably documented and for each component to be carefully traced.

Another field of application is automation solutions and operating equipment. A Freeformer 300-3X produces a two-component gripper made from PC/ABS and TPU, designed for delicate removal tasks in Arburg’s injection moulding process. The key element is a soft TPU membrane that expands using compressed air to fit form.

The Freeformer can even process unusual materials, as demonstrated by tesa. The brand manufacturer, known for self-adhesive system solutions, processes adhesive granules. They will exhibit a smartphone with a bonded glass cover at formnext. Compared to conventional bonding methods, APF can reduce waste by around 90 per cent.

In addition to the four Freeformer exhibits, the portfolio from InnovatiQ – including a LiQ 320 3D printing system – will also be on display for the first time at the Arburg stand. Through this company, which was integrated into the Arburg family in 2020, Arburg is able to offer its customers another additive manufacturing technology that allows it to be even more flexible when moving in its markets. The exhibit produces components directly from liquid silicone rubber (LSR) using Liquid Additive Manufacturing (LAM).