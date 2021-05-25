Arkema moves to acquire Agiplast

Arkema plans to acquire high-performance polymer regeneration company Agiplast, which is a long-standing partner of Arkema’s in mechanical recycling operations.

With annual sales of around €15m, Agiplast operates a plant in Italy and has 32 employees. The acquisition, which is expected to close in June, will enable Arkema to improve the quality of recycled polymers to its customers.

In October 2019, Arkema launched Virtucycle, an ambitious programme with Agiplast aimed at developing loops for the collection and regeneration of high-performance polymers while minimising CO2 emissions.

With this acquisition, Arkema will be the first fully integrated high-performance polymer manufacturer offering both bio-based and recycled materials in order to address the challenges of resource scarcity and end-of-life products. This bolt-on acquisition is thus in line with Arkema’s CSR and sustainable growth strategy, and in particular the transition to a circular economy.