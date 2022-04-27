Asahi Kasei offers customers carbon footprint data for major grades

Chemicals group Asahi Kasei will provide carbon footprint data for a range of its high performance plastic grades.

The data will be available to ‘certain customers’, according to a statement from the company, for the following products: Leona, Tenac, Tenac-C, Xyron, and Thermylene.

The firm has developed a platform with Japanese IT provider NTT Data, which can now reportedly calculate and record carbon footprint data for the firms polymer resins. The platform launched in April 2022, and carbon footprint data will be made available to select customers next month.

The products included in the initiative are all performance grades used in automotive, electrical equipment, and consumer electronics applications.

In the statement, the company explained that a complex supply chain involving various different sites, made it difficult to promptly obtain detailed management information such as budgets, actual results, and forecasts.

As a result, Asahi Kasei engaged NTT Data to develop a platform to it to capture comprehensive management information from the supply chain in 2020. That platform has now been expanded to capture carbon footprint data.

The firm added that there are calls to provide carbon footprint information for each product from customers, “for the promotion of decarbonisation across the supply chain”.