Demand for quality recycled polymers is at record levels due to increased demand from a wide variety of industry and manufacturing sectors, according to Manchester-based plastics recycler Axion Polymers.

× Expand Axion Polymers: Demand for quality recycled polymer at record levels

Speaking after exhibiting at the 2021 Interplas Show, Mark Keenan, Business Development Manager, said: “There is a real shortage in the market for quality recycled material that we are seeing day in, day out. We get asked for supply more than ever before. There was significant interest from visitors considering switching to recycled material and people were particularly interested in our secure infeed supply given the current material supply shortages.”

Axion Polymers showcased its range of locally sourced and produced Axpoly recycled PP and ABS polymers grades at the show, which Mark says was ‘a great success, a very positive experience for us as a business and for the industry as a whole’.

With the automotive and electronic industries making commitments to future use of recycled material, Axion Polymers believes this will only increase demand for sustainable solutions for all types of manufacturers.

Amid reported shortages of virgin material supply, Axion Polymers’ grades from its advanced re-processing plants offer a reliable, alternative recycled content as good as virgin in performance. Axion produces its range of high-quality Axpoly PP and ABS engineering grades to ISO 9001 quality standards.

UK-generated end-of-life vehicles (ELV) and WEEE are processed by Axion’s parent company S Norton & Co, separating waste plastics for processing by Axion’s own plants and providing a secure infeed material supply.

Keenan added: “It has been three years since the last Interplas Show and we were delighted to be back. While the show is a great place to attract new business and network with all parts of the industry, for me it was just as important to meet existing customers to make sure they are happy with our service.”