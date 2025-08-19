Brüggemann at K 2025: High-performance additives for engineering plastics

At K 2025, Brüggemann will present its expanded range of performance-enhancing additives for polyamides and polyolefins, for the first time together with its Italian subsidiary Auserpolimeri, which has been fully integrated since 2022.

× Expand Bruggemann 2170356544 Electric vehicle engine and battery pack close-up

The focus is on innovative developments that enable lighter and more complex designs, meet specific requirements in the E&E and e-mobility sectors, or make recyclates usable in demanding applications, even at elevated temperatures. These include highly efficient flow enhancers, thermostabilisers and impact modifiers as well as an innovative additive that is used to achieve thermoset-like performance especially during thermal treatment while keeping the thermoplastic processing for applications such as polyolefin foams, HFFR compounds and cables.

Innovative solutions for e-mobility

Electrical drives in motor vehicles increase the demand for connectors, battery systems and charging infrastructure, posing specific challenges in terms of heat resistance, flame retardancy and electrical properties of the thermoplastics used. Brüggemann's additive portfolio offers customised solutions that OEMs and suppliers are looking for.

BRUGGOLEN TP-H2217 belongs to a new class of electrically neutral heat stabilisers that have been specifically developed for the requirements of E&E and e-mobility. It raises the continuous service temperature of reinforced polyamides, for example, to up to 8,000 hours at 170 °C, setting a new industry standard without compromising CTI rating and flame retardancy.

Highly efficient flow enhancers tailored to the requirements of various polyamide types complement Brüggemann's broad portfolio of polymer additives. These include BRUGGOLEN P1507 for aliphatic polyamides, BRUGGOLEN P1810 for semi-aromatic polyamides and BRUGGOLEN P2201 for flame-retardant polyamides. The addition of these flow improvers enables lightweight, thin-walled, and complex part designs without compromising mechanical properties. The excellent flowability achieved with these additives also supports high glass fiber loadings of up to 60%. The advantages in processing also include shorter cycle times and the associated lower energy consumption.

In addition to additives for polyamides, Brüggemann is expanding its portfolio to include stabilisers for cross-linked PE compounds. BRUGGOLEN TP-H2431 is a long-term heat stabiliser for applications in T3 and T4 cables. It is supplied in pellet form, is designed for exceptional thermal stability in continuous use and is suitable for E-beam and Sioplas applications.

Thermostabiliser for PP-based PCR recyclates

BRUGGOLEN R8897 is a new thermostabiliser developed by Brüggemann specifically to improve the properties of PP-EPDM recyclates from front-end applications. As the benchmark in its class, it is based on an innovative chemical concept that ensures excellent retention of mechanical properties during long-term heat ageing. Laboratory tests show an improved level of residual Charpy impact after long term heat aging.

Thermoreversibly ‘cross-linked’

Compoback is an innovative additive for polyolefin foams, HFFR compounds, cable applications and TPEs. Its addition results in high temperature behaviours that are approaching those of cross-linked plastics, while maintaining the advantages of thermoplastics in terms of reprocessing and recycling. Safe and easy to use, Compoback enables a significant increase in processing efficiency by eliminating the additional processing step of radical crosslinking. Its primary effect is demonstrated by the example of extruded, physically foamed PE profiles with a square cross-section.

In laboratory tests, their surface area shrank by around 75% after 24 hours of storage at 100 °C without stabilization. In contrast, when compounded with Compoback and stored accordingly, the reduction was negligible – the same as with conventional permanent cross-linking.

In addition to the innovations mentioned above, Brüggemann will be presenting its extensive range of property-enhancing additives for polyamides at K2025, which includes heat stabilisers, impact modifiers, processing aids, flow improvers, nucleating agents and additives for polymer chain modification, as well as additives that improve the quality and processability of recycled plastics.