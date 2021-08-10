At Fakuma, plastics distributor Dreyplas will showcase innovative application possibilities for the ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) Lubmer from Mitsui Chemicals.

Dreyplas to showcase UHMWPE applications at FAKUMA

Considerable cost-saving advantages are possible due to the thermoplastic processability by injection moulding and extrusion. In this way, it is no problem with Lubmer to produce parts with narrow tolerances and very low depths of roughness. As a result, the amount of time required is significantly reduced, and the large quantities of costly, non-reusable production scrap from the machining of semi-finished products are no longer produced. In current sampling trials at customers, Lubmer has also proved that the product is suitable for 3D printing.

The difference between the various UHMWPE types lies in the length of the molecule chains. With conventional types, they are so long that they cannot be melted but sintered into the semi-finished products. The molecular weight of the Lubmer types supplied in granule form is reduced by just enough for processing to be possible on conventional injection moulding machines and extruders.

Despite the reduced molecular weight, Lubmer offers equally good tribological properties as components made of a sintered semi-finished product. This and its recyclability in the polyolefin stream make it in many applications a sustainable alternative to engineering plastics such PPS, POM, PA or PBT.

Lubmer can be used in applications at long-term temperatures as low as -200°C, and its chemical resistance, heat resistance and (low-temperature) impact strength are the same as those of UHMWPE semi-finished products. It complies with all the REACH regulations and is approved to FDA and EU10/2011 for food-contact applications.

Dreyplas also markets the higher temperature-resistant Alloy LS4140, which, due to its polyamide modification, combines elevated temperature resistance with good flow properties. Lubmer can be used both with hot runner systems and with traditional tunnel gates. The light and opaque intrinsic colour facilitates the use of colour masterbatches. Other functional additives can also be incorporated via the conventional metering systems.

Lubmer offers very good sound insulation and better electrical insulation properties than most other polyolefins. It is suitable for low-noise cogwheels and applications that specify low-temperature resistance and high chemical resistance. The combination of low sliding friction and high abrasion resistance make it an effective alternative for applications such as bearings that are subjected to high stresses, and generally also for technical components that are subjected to sliding friction during use. At the same time, extruded guide elements and profiles also offer the typical benefits of UHMWPE.