DSM Engineering Materials has announced the expansion of its high-performance materials production capacity at its Jiangyin plant in Jiangsu Province, China.

DSM Engineering Materials DSM Engineering Materials strengthens position in EV and E&E industries in China

Work on an additional compounding line began in February 2022, with completion expected in 2023. The new line will help DSM meet growing demand for high-performance polymers used in a wide range of applications, particularly for electric vehicles and in electrics and electronics.

Ambitious environmental policies have driven demand for sustainable high-performance materials in China. Supplying the automotive, electrics, and electronics markets, China’s specialty engineering materials industry continues to show a healthy growth rate. The new state-of-the-art compounding line will help meet this demand for high-performance specialty materials such as Akulon PA6/PA66, Arnite PET/PBT, Arnitel TPC, EcoPaXX PA410, ForTii PA4T/PPA and Stanyl PA46.

In addition to increasing production capacity for materials enabling sustainable solutions, the expansion project will deliver no increase in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions upon start-up and will be powered by renewable electricity. The Jiangyin site is already a frontrunner in sustainable manufacturing, using self-generated solar power and sourced renewable electricity to produce high-performance materials.

Caroline Mitterlehner, Vice President Specialties DSM Engineering Materials, said: “China is an important and fast-growing country for DSM Engineering Materials. As such, we aim to strengthen our business partnerships by continuing to invest in key areas of sustainable growth. The Jiangyin site’s new compounding line enables us to further expand our specialty materials offering for customers in China, supporting their growing demand for sustainable electrics, electronics, and automotive products.”

Jason Zhang, Vice President Performance Polymers and General Manager China for DSM Engineering Materials, added: “Our new production line in Jiangyin is a key milestone for DSM, underlining our commitment to supporting our customers, enabling sustainable living, and seizing growth opportunities in China. Together with our customers, we are ready to take the next important steps in our sustainability journey, drive the shift to a low-carbon, circular economy, and create brighter lives for all.”