Eagle Plastics signs exclusive distribution agreement for Recorelite

Thermoplastic sheet material supplier, Eagle Plastics, has signed an exclusive agreement with Foresight Innovations to distribute Recorelite in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Recorelite delivers next-generation, lightweight, high-compression panels manufactured from recycled ABS.

Recorelite was developed over five years in collaboration with Tata Technologies, the National Composite Centre and Exeter University, with funding support from Innovate UK and the Office for Zero-Emission Vehicles (OZEV). The outcome is a high-performance, lightweight, sustainable alternative to traditional materials such as plywood and metal.

Manufactured entirely from recycled content, Recorelite offers outstanding compressive strength (typically 3.4 N/mm²) at a fraction of the weight, starting from just 3.9 kg/m². Its structure and compatibility with common adhesives and standard processes make it a versatile choice for industrial and commercial applications.

Recorelite is available in various formats to meet different needs. Additionally, there is a panel with an anti-slip finish, specifically designed for floors in vans, trucks, ramps, the events industry and motorhomes/campervans. It can be foiled for aesthetic applications while maintaining its high-impact characteristics. Eagle Plastics offers a cut-to-size service and expedited product delivery.

Eagle Plastics’ Ryan Evans said: “Recorelite meets the rising demand for sustainable, high-performance materials across industries. With its strength, lightweight structure and eco-credentials, we believe it can become the preferred panel material for customers seeking to reduce weight and environmental impact. We’re excited to introduce this innovative product to the UK market.”

"We are pleased to appoint Eagle Plastics as the exclusive distributor of Recorelite in the United Kingdom and Ireland," said Dr. John Weightman of Foresight. "Their industry expertise and strong local presence make them an ideal partner to ensure efficient, timely delivery of our lightweight, high-compression-strength Recorelite panels manufactured from recycled ABS to customers across the region."

The partnership supports a growing push toward circularity by transforming plastic waste into valuable long-life products and significantly reducing reliance on traditional, non-recyclable materials.