EconCore and its daughter company ThermHex Waben will be showing how honeycomb sandwich panels and parts can be produced through their patented continuous production process and from recycled materials during the Greener Manufacturing Show in Cologne, Germany (10-11 November).

× Expand Econcore Econcore bringing sustainable honeycomb to the Greener Manufacturing Show

The patented process makes honeycomb sandwich panels more sustainable compared to monolithic material or other alternatives.

Ensuring that the whole production process has significantly lower CO2 emissions, the environmental benefits flow into different applications such as prefabricated bathrooms, automotive parts, furniture, solar and wind energy, and many others. EconCore’s sandwich panel technology delivers enhanced performance across many industries. A specific example being polypropylene honeycomb-based panels in camper and delivery vans, which can save up to 80 per cent of weight when compared an alternative material.

EconCore has invested in a new industrial line for large-scale development and production of recycled RPET and High-Performance Thermoplastic (HPT) honeycombs – both of which will be showcased at the Greener Manufacturing Show on stand 516.

With the RPET honeycomb core, EconCore and ThermHex see opportunities in many applications, including the automotive market. The HPT honeycomb products fit to somewhat higher end applications where special performance characteristics are needed such as heat resistance or fire safety.

For large volume applications, EconCore’s patented process of production of lightweight honeycomb sandwich panels is available for licensing.

Thermhex Waben’s patented honeycomb material and technology of folded honeycomb from a continuous thermoplastic sheet enables the cost-efficient production of honeycomb cores from a wide range of thermoplastic polymers.