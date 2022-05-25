Engineered for possibility

Polyplastics Group has introduced a new series of engineering plastic fine powders compatible with a broad range of manufacturing methods. The company has expanded its line-up with its trademark DURAST Powders, which go beyond traditional manufacturing processes such as injection moulding and extrusion, targeted for low-volume production of complex parts utilising sinter forming, compression moulding, and 3D printing.

Made from polyacetal (POM), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), and liquid crystalline polymer (LCP), the DURAST range of powders have a unique spherical shape and are controlled for fine, narrow particle size distribution (10μm-200μm). Engineering plastics in powder form permit the use of manufacturing methods that were previously impossible with pellet shapes, making it possible to impart the strengths of engineering plastics and additional performance attributes.

Interplas Insights spoke exclusively with Dr Yoshiaki Taguchi, Manager, New Business Development Department, Fine Powder Business Promotion Office at Polyplastics, who said that the development of these fine powders, after extensive research and testing, took around six years.

“As time goes on,” Taguchi said, “many different types of processing methods other than injection and extrusion moulding are being proposed when processing small quantities with many varieties or complicated shapes, as opposed to just mass production, and the materials for these must likely be in powder form. We considered how we could accommodate demand for creating products with new functionalities through the use of engineering plastics. We suggest it for additives, porous compacts, SLS 3D printing usage applications, and more.”

Polyplastics was successful in powdering a POM with a low-glass transition temperature. Moreover, modified DURAST POM exhibits slow crystallisation, making it useful for 3D printing.

“DURAST Powder can be finely dispersed in an epoxy resin,” Taguchi added. “This is not possible with pellet-shaped polymers.”

DURAST PPS, a linear PPS with strong toughness and heat, chemical and radiation resistance, can be used to mould porous structures through sinter formation. It can also withstand rigorous electrical requirements.

DURAST LCP, available in both formless and spherical powders, offers superior vibrational absorption with high heat resistance and high elasticity in dielectric constant modifiers. It also exhibits low water absorption and electrical properties that are stable at high frequencies.Could such a novel material with properties like this at some point be utilised by a future generation of astronauts that perhaps need to develop customised tools on the Moon or Mars? Taguchi wouldn’t get carried away by going into too much detail, but he did concede that it “won't be impossible”.