Ensinger and INEOS Styrolution have announced the joint agreement today that the former has acquired the StyLight thermoplastic composite materials business of the latter.

× Expand INEOS Styrolution Ensinger acquires StyLight from INEOS Styrolution

The acquisition adds an exclusive SAN-based product range to Ensinger’s comprehensive thermoplastic composite portfolio. SAN-based products bring many new thermoplastic composite possibilities to the market such as carbon, glass and natural (flax) based fibre products for aesthetic materials, semi structural, and over moulding applications to name a few.

INEOS Styrolution developed and successfully launched the innovative StyLight product line at the K Show in 2016. Since then, the new solution has triggered a lot of interest and business with many customers across a range of industries.

Daniel Grauer, International Business Development Manager, Ensinger Composites, said: “The business continues in Ensinger’s experienced hands, serving the existing customer base and seeking future growth potential to enhance the Company’s current position in the international thermoplastic composites market.

Ensinger has rebranded StyLight to its thermoplastic composite materials brand TECATEC, to align seamlessly with its current product offerings to the international market.

Ralph Pernizsak, Managing Director, Ensinger Group, added: “The addition of the INEOS Styrolution StyLight business is the next strategic building block in Ensinger’s journey to becoming one of the only manufacturers able to offer the complete value chain of thermoplastic composite products.”

Pierre Juan, Director Technical Product Management Specialties EMEA, previously leading the StyLight business at INEOS Styrolution, said: “We are pleased to come to this agreement. We are convinced that these innovative composites have a bright future ahead and we are certain that Ensinger is the ideal new home for this product line. We encourage our customers to continue working with Ensinger on their projects as they have previously with us.”