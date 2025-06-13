Envalior at K 2025

Envalior will make its debut at K 2025, where it'll present its Sustainable & High-Performance Engineering Materials portfolio across three industries: Mobility, Electrical & Electronics, and Consumer Goods.

Strategically positioned for global-to-local customer support

With the geopolitical and market challenges facing companies across the Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, and Consumer Goods industries, selecting optimal materials and suppliers has never been more critical to maintain competitive advantages. Envalior's ongoing investments in regional compounding capacity, such as the new Xytron PPS compounding facility under construction in Uerdingen, Germany, reinforce its commitment to supporting customers where they operate.

Latest innovation applications to be unveiled at K 2025

K 2025 will be an opportunity to explore many of the company’s applications, materials, and services. Some highlights at K 2025 are outlined below:

Mobility

New Pocan PBT grade designed to meet the demanding requirements of future high-voltage connectors in Mobility as well as next-generation E&E components, supporting the upcoming transition of AI data centres to 800V HVDC power supplies.

designed to meet the demanding requirements of future high-voltage connectors in Mobility as well as next-generation E&E components, supporting the upcoming transition of AI data centres to 800V HVDC power supplies. High-pressure Type IV hydrogen storage vessels made entirely from thermoplastics with blow-moulded, injection-moulded, or even rotomoulded Durethan and Akulon PA6 liners combined with high-strength UDea thermoplastic composite tapes.

made entirely from thermoplastics with blow-moulded, injection-moulded, or even rotomoulded Durethan and Akulon PA6 liners combined with high-strength UDea thermoplastic composite tapes. E-powertrain components made with Xytron PPS such as invertor/convertor busbars and terminal blocks. Xytron solutions are also available for IGBT boards, delivering a CTI value of 600 to meet the increasing electrical insulation and tracking requirements of new mobility applications.

made with Xytron PPS such as invertor/convertor busbars and terminal blocks. Xytron solutions are also available for IGBT boards, delivering a CTI value of 600 to meet the increasing electrical insulation and tracking requirements of new mobility applications. Inverter mounting frame for mild hybrid vehicles , constructed using Pocan PBT, delivering significant gains in hydrolysis resistance and thermal shock stability.

, constructed using Pocan PBT, delivering significant gains in hydrolysis resistance and thermal shock stability. New PFAS-free Stanyl PA46 grade for wear and friction applications in gears (including xEV) and a thermoplastic composite tape solution for lightweight EV motor brackets.

E&E

Sustainable drop-in alternatives to fossil-derived grades for miniature circuit breakers (MCBs), switches and connectors, including Durethan ECO (30% recycled content) and Durethan BLUE (30% pre-consumer recycled content and 56% bio-based content) – halogen-free, flame-retardant PA6 grades.

to fossil-derived grades for miniature circuit breakers (MCBs), switches and connectors, including Durethan ECO (30% recycled content) and Durethan BLUE (30% pre-consumer recycled content and 56% bio-based content) – halogen-free, flame-retardant PA6 grades. Ultrathin e-motor stator insulation made with Stanyl PA46, allowing for enhanced power and efficiency without increasing the e-motor’s outer dimensions – and enabling some of the industry’s thinnest thermoplastic stator insulation.

Consumer goods

New Arnitel thermoplastic copolyester (TPC) foaming grade for the production of high-performance athletic shoe midsoles, enabling performance improvements and compatibility with different foaming technologies, as well as bio-based alternatives.

for the production of high-performance athletic shoe midsoles, enabling performance improvements and compatibility with different foaming technologies, as well as bio-based alternatives. Xytron PPS solutions for household appliances, enabling safer and longer-lasting applications such as components for coffee machines, water heaters, air fryers, and hair dryers.

Bio- and recycled-based solutions

Envalior aims to offer a full range of sustainable alternatives across its portfolio by 2030, and many innovative materials will be on display – made from bio- and recycled-based sources such as used fishing nets, cooking oil, and industrial glass fibre waste.

Key solutions include Envalior’s PA6 product range , made with circular and bio-circular caprolactam, and its bio-based Stanyl PA46 material, which is certified according to the ISCC PLUS mass balance method.

, made with circular and bio-circular caprolactam, and its material, which is certified according to the ISCC PLUS mass balance method. A range of PFAS-free materials to help ensure future regulatory compliance and improve consumer safety while maintaining exceptional mechanical properties.

Engineering Services