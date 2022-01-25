Evonik has launched another latest generation innovative plasticiser, ELATUR DINCD. A cyclohexanoate, ELATUR DINCD is characterised by a combination of much sought-after properties, including excellent low-temperature flexibility and high UV resistance.

× Expand Evonik Evonik launches new plasticiser for durable products

ELATUR DINCD is easy to process due to its low viscosity and is particularly suitable for demanding exterior and interior applications such as textile fabrics, roofing membranes, floor coverings, adhesives and sealants, as well as paints and coatings.

This portfolio expansion is part of Evonik's long-term strategy to expand its portfolio of plasticisers, based on specific customer needs.

Marketing Director Dr Janina Fischer said: "The addition of ELATUR DINCD to our portfolio ideally complements our existing and proven product family. Our customers' needs are as diverse as ours. We can now offer them an even wider range of products from which to choose the one that best suits their individual requirements."

Head of Application Technology for Plasticisers Dr Michael Graß added: "In developing the new isononanol-based plasticiser, we were able to draw on many years of experience in research, production and marketing. This has enabled us to develop a product based on our technologies that offers customers new opportunities in product optimisation through a combination of good processability and high durability."

Evonik has also offered ELATUR CH, another new-generation plasticiser, in addition to VESTINOL 9 since 2013. As a fast fuser for special PVC applications, ELATUR DPT completes the portfolio and is particularly effective in combination with ELATUR CH.

The new product is to be manufactured at the group's largest site in Marl, Germany. An initial production campaign for ELATUR DINCD has already been successfully carried out. Production will be expanded step by step, in response to market demand.