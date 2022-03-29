HEXPOL TPE awarded EcoVadis' Platinum Medal for Sustainability

HEXPOL TPE has been awarded platinum status in the EcoVadis ratings for its site in Manchester and in recognition of the company’s ongoing work in the development of sustainable TPEs.

The platinum rating puts HEXPOL TPE's UK site in the top one per cent of companies evaluated in its industry. Awarded at the end of 2021, the EcoVadis assessment focuses on performance over four themes: the environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

Kirsty Wood, Sustainability lead at HEXPOL TPE said: "It takes commitment from many individuals to really work on sustainability. This accomplishment reflects the efforts of employees across the business. It's really the result of people caring about the direction we take and using that concern in their roles."

EcoVadis rates performance by assessing a company's policies, actions and results, as well as inputs from third-party professionals and external stakeholders. The methodology is based on international standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and ISO 26000.

Katie Kenan, SHEQ manager HEXPOL TPE, added: "It's great to see a score like this that complements our ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certification. Sustainable and continual improvement is a major focus, and the EcoVadis assessment is an excellent tool to support this goal."