Fairgrieve Compression Moulding has developed a ground-breaking product which could transform the multi-billion-pound tunnel building industry – and is already attracting interest for large-scale orders.

× Expand Fairgrieve Compression Moulding Highly-engineered ‘mega-chocks’ could transform tunnel construction

General Manager Barry Davidson joined the business last year. He has made product development a key focus for the firm in 2022. It is an approach which is helping Fairgrieve cement relationships with long-term clients, and expand into new niche industry areas in which its expertise in moulding can bring big benefits to customers.

Davidson has recently been in discussions with international businesses operating in the tunnel construction sector to develop the new ‘Mega-Chock’, which is designed to support pre-cast concrete tunnel segments during their storage and transportation.

The Mega-Chock is the latest evolution of a vital product used in their millions across the tunnel construction industry, providing stable support during the storage and transportation of pre-cast concrete tunnel segments prior to their installation in the tunnel environment.

The sector is presently dominated by the use of either expensive timber or extruded solid plastic blocks, but following a significant investment by Fairgrieves into research, design and product development, they are ready to launch their latest product which is designed to offer safer handling and storage.

The Mega-Chock – which is hollow rather than solid throughout – is made of a glass-reinforced fibre material, with integral support ribs to offer high strength capable of supporting a high tonnage load bearing.

It is also 50 per cent lighter than alternative products currently used in the sector, which offers improved manual handling properties, and typically uses 50 per cent less plastic in its construction.

Its thermoset composition means that it will withstand the harsh conditions from being used outdoors in all seasons, unlike expensive timber alternatives which can either shrink or expand, leading to distortion and potential safety concerns.

Depending on end use requirements, the Mega-Chocks can be manufactured from materials which are suitable for hazardous environments where fire retardancy, smoke resistance and explosion resistance are critical parameters.

Davidson said: “I’m really proud of what we have done here as we have used our expertise gained from manufacturing other key products used in both the mining and construction sectors and have worked closely with our partners who specialise in either the raw material chemistry or precision tooling design.

“We have created a product which offers so many more additional benefits for this specialist industry, and crucially can be manufactured in large numbers at a much-reduced cost, is much lighter for manual handling, and is better for the environment.”