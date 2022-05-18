IMCD named official AKRO-PLASTIC compound distributor for Europe

AKRO-PLASTIC GmbH has announced its distribution partnership with IMCD Group in Europe. The agreement, due to come into effect as of 1 July, will cover all European countries excluding Germany, Turkey, and the Scandinavian and Baltic countries.

The agreement will apply to all AKRO-PLASTIC compounds under the trade names AKROMID, AKROLOY, PRECITE, AKROTEK and AKROLEN.

Besides strengthening AKRO-PLASTIC and IMCD efforts to offer best in class products and inspiring solutions, this agreement opens new and advanced possibilities to the engineering plastics customers of both companies across Europe.

IMCD has a strong presence and long history in the plastics industry, and AKRO-PLASTIC is looking forward to IMCD’s broad polymers portfolio complementing its offerings, as explained by Thilo Stier, Global Sales Director and Innovation Manager, AKRO-PLASTIC, who said: “We selected IMCD from a broad field of potential distributors following an extensive screening process. With IMCD we have a strong partner who, in addition to a well-established distribution network, has a dedicated technical minded sales team, to promote our high-quality compounds. This makes them the perfect choice for us.”

Olivier Champault, Director of IMCD Business Group Advanced Materials, added: “Plastics converting is a key segment for our growth strategy in EMEA as we see an increasing demand in highly specialised engineering compounds. Our customers are not only looking for materials with desired functional properties, but that are sustainable as well. AKRO-PLASTIC’s innovative, application-oriented and sustainable engineering thermoplastics strengthen our product offering. We will tap into AKRO-PLASTIC’s over 30 years of experience in plastics compounding, to bring our service to the next level and support our customers in its material and application development.”