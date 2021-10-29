Thermal management, which is said will become increasingly important in the current development of alternative drive concepts, requires suppliers to the automotive industry to consider application-optimised materials. Hamburg-based plastics distributor K.D. Feddersen relies on Hostacom EKG 2087T from LyondellBasell for this purpose.

× Expand K.D. Feddersen K.D. Feddersen relies on Hostacom EKG 2087T for optimised thermal management applications

Wolfgang Wieth, Director Business Development at K.D. Feddersen, said: "For combustion engines, thermal management is already established and ensures the targeted control of the engine temperature depending on the load and operating conditions that occur. It is also of great importance for alternative drive concepts."

In battery-powered electric vehicles, intelligent thermal management improves the possible range, ensures the constant functionality of the battery and can optimise its charging time – even at extreme conditions. Furthermore, the targeted use of heat and cold ensures climate comfort in the vehicle interior. Both systems, air conditioning and cooling, will form a common integrated system in the future.

Hostacom EKG 2087T is a polypropylene copolymer reinforced with 30 per cent short glass fibres. According to the distributor, this PP compound shows excellent creep resistance compared to standard grades. It is therefore ideally suited for applications in the engine compartment with coolant contact. It has a medium flowability and is ideally suited for the substitution of PA 66. Concrete application examples are connecting elements of hoses, flanges or housings for electric vehicles.

Hostacom EKG 2087T is also available as a laser-weldable grade, thus covering a wide range of applications.