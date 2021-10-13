LANXESS and bp are entering into a strategic partnership for the use of sustainable raw materials in high-tech plastics production. bp will supply sustainably produced cyclohexane to the LANXESS’ production site in Antwerp, Belgium, starting in Q4 2021.

LANXESS LANXESS and bp collaborate on renewable raw materials for plastics production

With this partnership, both companies aim to significantly advance the production of sustainable plastics.

Wolfgang Stückle, Vice President Midstream Refining and Specialities Solutions Europe and Africa of bp, said: “The chemical industry plays an important role in the expansion of the circular economy and efficient sustainable management. To meet the global challenges of climate change, creative approaches to solutions and collaboration are needed in service of our customers. We are pleased to accompany LANXESS as a strong partner with a broad portfolio of raw materials from renewable sources.”

Marcel Beermann, Head of Global Procurement and Logistics at LANXESS, added: “High-performance plastics are the solution for many sustainable products, for example, in various e-mobility applications. It is now important to also make the production of this valuable material sustainable. In this context, the use of bio-based raw materials, along with modern recycling processes, is a key lever. We are delighted to have bp as a strategic partner at our side.”

LANXESS uses cyclohexane as a precursor in the production of polyamide 6, a high-performance plastic that is used primarily in the automotive industry as well as in the electrical and consumer goods industries.