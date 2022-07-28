The process of relining vibratory bowls is a key application for the team at Lima Engineering and a key material for its success is the use of NEUTHANE prepolymers from Notedome Ltd.

Those watching Lima Engineering’s social media channels will witness regular demonstrations of its moulding skills as they de-mould large cast vibratory bowls.

Lima Engineering and Notedome’ s NEUTHANE 100 successfully used to coat vibratory bowls

Lima Engineering Ltd. was established over 30 years ago and operates from a two-acre site in Nelson, Lancashire. Specialising in polyurethanes and rubber with an active research and development strategy to harness the unique physical properties of polyurethane in as many innovative ways as possible, Lima’s knowledge and understanding of coating polyurethane chemistry, plus a pragmatic engineering background, enables practical coating solutions to difficult problems.

Amongst Notedome’ s polyurethane prepolymers used by Lima is the NEUTHANE 100 range. This is a series of TDI – prepolymers that give urethane elastomers with mechanical properties ranging from 70 Shore A to 75 Shore D.The high-performance prepolymers are designed to provide tough and durable parts and coatings. The vibratory bowl coating application of polyurethane in metal finishing demonstrates the wear and tear qualities that polyurethane delivers while it protects the metal parts from the abrasive media used in the process.

Simon Latimer, Production Manager at Lima, said: “The NEUTHANE product has an excellent pot-life and uses relatively low temperatures in the coating process. It provides our customers with a finished coating that has high re-bound and excellent abrasion-resistant properties, and additionally alleviates heat build-up on the final industrial product production lines.”

The NEUTHANE 100 series also exhibits good hydrolysis resistance, low viscosity, and a choice of normal or long pot life grades, and a hardness range.

The NEUTHANE 100 Series prepolymers are used in a number of applications including for coating wheels, high-load roller coverings for the steel and paper industries, screen decks for mining and quarrying, gaskets for oil and gas, automotive suspension-bushes, hydro-cyclones, and pipe-linings.