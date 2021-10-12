LyondellBasell has announced the extension of the Circulen suite of sustainable solutions to its Advanced Polymer Solutions (APS) segment.

× Expand LyondellBasell LyondellBasell extends Circulen to its Advanced Polymer Solutions segment Propylene Oxide Manufacturing Facility - Europe, in Maasvlakte, The Netherlands

The Circulen portfolio of compounds and solutions is derived from mechanical and advanced (molecular) recycled and renewable-based materials in applications such as automotive and household appliances.

The company is introducing the extension of Circulen just six months after launching its Olefins and Polyolefins Circulen product range. The APS Circulen sustainable solutions offer is being introduced at the Fakuma tradeshow in Friedrichshafen, Germany, taking place from 12-16 October.

Jim Guilfoyle, LyondellBasell Executive Vice President of Supply Chain & Advanced Polymer Solutions, said: “These are exciting times for LyondellBasell where innovation and service go hand-in-hand. Our Circulen APS products offer our customers a sustainable solution to address consumers’ everyday needs. The sustainability requirements and consumer expectations in many industries will evolve over the coming years. We are prepared to work closely with our customers and collaborate across the value chain.”

The APS segment produces and markets compounds and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, colors and powders, engineered composites and advanced polymers, including Catalloy and polybutene-1.LyondellBasell has announced its ambition to producing and marketing two million metric tonnes of recycled and renewable-based polymers annually by 2030. The company’s Circulen product family supports the reduction of plastic waste through the use of recycled content, and a lower carbon footprint through the use of renewable-based content as compared to feedstock from fossil-based sources.