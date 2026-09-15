Navigating the shift towards recycled polymers

BP&R caught up with Tony Ward, Managing Director at Ward Polymers, to discuss changing customer expectations, the practical challenges of working with recycled materials and what the next five years could look like for the business.

ward polymers

As demand for recycled content grows and legislation continues to reshape the plastics supply chain, polymer distributors are increasingly being asked to do more than simply supply material.

For Ward Polymers, that means helping customers identify the right grades, manage quality and navigate the growing range of requirements around recycled content, traceability and compliance.

[BP&R] How is customer demand changing when it comes to recycled plastics, and what are customers increasingly asking you to deliver?

[TW] Some years ago, we introduced a consistent and sustainable recycled black compounded polypropylene to our portfolio. We knew we needed to diversify our range to meet customers’ growing requirements, and it took off from there.

Customers want the best quality and service at a reasonable price that works for them and their applications. We hold a significant amount of high-quality recycled materials in our own warehouse.

We know the increasing demand for rapid turnaround means having a reliable economic range is critical in the current market. The range has expanded to cover PP Black filled & unfilled, PP impact modified, ABS, HIPS, LLDPE, HDPE, LDPE, Nylon & PC.

Due to customer requests, new suppliers and new developments, we can now offer:

• PP, LLDPE, HDPE and LDPE Reprocessed Natural

• Minimum 30% reprocessed content versions of engineering materials, which have TDS, MSDS, REACH, RoHS, batch traceability and a certificate of analysis

[BP&R] How do you balance the commercial pressures of running a business with the environmental goals associated with recycling and the circular economy?

[TW] Ward Polymers site is fully electric, with solar panels, storage batteries, LED lighting, air conditioning, EV cars and electric forklifts. On-site waste is recycled, controlling and limiting the demand we place on the national grid/environment.

When it comes to the circular economy, the more recycled materials customers process, the higher the demand for reprocessing polymers, adding value to both the post-industrial recycled (PIR) materials and the post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials.

Compliance and traceability are important parts of that process. We have worked with the British Standards Institution (BSI) for many years and place a strong emphasis on batch traceability and customer service.

For us, sustainability isn’t simply about offering a recycled grade; it’s about understanding where the material comes from, PIR or PCR, what the customer is trying to achieve and whether the material is appropriate/suitable for the application.

[BP&R] What developments in plastics technology or regulation do you think could have the biggest impact on Ward Polymers in the coming years?

[TW] The production of prime polymers will stabilise, while prices are likely to maintain at higher levels affording a more sustainable market and demand for the reprocessed/recycled materials. Customers and OEM’s will be legislated and directed towards hybrid mixes of prime & PCR/PIR compounds. Prime materials will be targeted for food and drink, hygiene and medical applications.

As currently legislated, SVHC & SHC have made the polymer industry box clever, investigating different paths for product solutions, rather than the easier, cheaper routes. Consumers will become more aware that plastic is not cheap or easily discarded, but a global necessity (depending on the application).

[BP&R] Looking ahead, what would a successful Ward Polymers look like in five years?

[TW] We are constrained by how many customers we can currently contact. A larger sales team would greatly enhance our coverage, expanding the materials that our friendly customers currently purchase. Our suppliers are ready and willing to support our growth. However, we wish to maintain our customer-focused business.

For us, success isn’t necessarily about becoming something completely different; it’s about continuing to build the business, supporting our customers and suppliers, and maintaining the personal approach that has been important to Ward Polymers from the beginning.

There’s still a lot to be passionate about in plastics, and it’s an industry that’s continually changing.

Five years from now, we expect to still be part of that change, with a larger team, increased customer base, and still sporting the hardworking, friendly mentality that has brought Ward Polymers to where we are today.