Orion S.A. unveils its PRINTEX chroma 450 BEADS, a high-jetness carbon black designed for engineered plastics. PRINTEX chroma 450 BEADS balances jetness and surface smoothness. The material, which has EU food-contact approval, is produced at Orion’s ISCC PLUS-certified plant in Cologne, Germany.

× Expand Orion S.A. Orion S.A. unveils PRINTEX chroma 450 BEADS

“The product was developed for applications that require excellent dispersion,” said Martin Dauch, Director of Global Marketing – Polymers at Orion. “The grade maintains the strong performance profile of Orion’s PRINTEX chroma series, providing customers with greater flexibility when selecting the right solution for demanding plastics applications.”

The series includes PRINTEX chroma 500 for high-jetness applications, particularly in engineered plastics. It combines enhanced jetness with a strong bluish undertone.