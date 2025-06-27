Polyplastics to highlight sustainability goals and new materials at K 2025

Polyplastics Group will announce a new broad-based sustainability strategy at the upcoming K 2025 exhibition (Hall 7A/B02) which runs Oct. 8-15 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

× Expand Polyplastics

The company will unveil its latest advancements in the DURAFIDE polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) technology, as well as launch new materials in the DURAST fine powders lineup and deliver the latest update on its new TOPAS cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) plant in Leuna, Germany.

Polyplastics will update its set of sustainability commitments while announcing new technologies that are aimed at reducing the company’s global environmental footprint and accelerating progress towards a cleaner and healthier world. The drive to a circular economy includes the establishment of two carbon emission reduction goals. By 2030, Polyplastics, as part of the Daicel group, plans to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% compared to 2018. The company also targets a 30% reduction in its cradle-to-gate product carbon footprint (PCF) compared with 2018.

As part of its sustainability strategy, which includes DURACIRCLE Sustainable Solutions, Polyplastics will present the development of bio-based p-hydroxybenzoic acid (PHBA), which is a key monomer for LAPEROS liquid crystal polymer (LCP). The company is also focusing on development work on AI-aided mechanical recycling technology, POM chemical recycling technologies and PBT solvent-based recycling processes.

In new material developments, Polyplastics is introducing DURAST fine powders made from its high-performance DURAFIDE PPS. These powders feature a unique spherical shape and a precisely controlled, narrow particle size distribution, making them ideal for advanced processing needs. The company is also extending the application of DURAFIDE PPS to lithium-ion battery components, and launching new DURAFIDE PPS grades specifically engineered for laser-weldable applications - offering enhanced performance and design flexibility for cutting-edge industries.

Polyplastics’ strategic manufacturing investments include a new TOPAS COC plant that is currently under construction in Leuna, Germany. The new 25,000-ton plant will help Polyplastics meet growing worldwide demand. The facility will free up capacity for the production of TOPAS grades used in primary pharmaceutical and general medical packaging at the Oberhausen, Germany plant. The demand for COC is rising in a broad range of applications with increasing use in sustainable packaging solutions.