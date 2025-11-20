Q&A: SABIC launches new LNP THERMOTUF compound

BP&R speaks with the SABIC team about the nano-moulding technology (NMT) and the new LNP THERMOTUF WF0087N compound, designed to meet the needs of NMT applications.

Q. What is nano moulding technology, and what benefits does it bring to manufacturers?

Nano-molding technology (NMT) is an advanced metal-plastic hybrid technology that provides the combined advantage of metal’s stiffness, durability and plastic’s geometric design freedom, good aesthetic and radiofrequency (RF) transparency. The bonding strength between the metal and plastics via NMT is very strong and proceeds through the convenient injection moulding process. Compared with other metal-plastic hybrid technologies like metal insert, glue adhesion etc., NMT can provide improved bonding reliability, higher productivity and better cost efficiency, which help to achieve reduced end-product weight/thickness (miniaturisation), better waterproofing and good antenna efficiency.

Q. SABIC introduced the new LNP THERMOTUF compound. What is it, and what properties does it boast?

Our latest grade, LNP THERMOTUF WF0087N compound, is specifically designed to meet the needs of NMT applications. It offers excellent flame retardance (UL 94V0 at 1.0mm), colorability and chemical resistance, making it an ideal solution for high-performance components in modern electronics devices.

Q. One of its applications is consumer electronics, such as smartphones. Where can this material be found in smartphones, and what advantages does it bring to the product and to consumers?

The main application of NMT materials is antenna split for smartphones. The image portrays the middle frame of a high-end smartphone. The white plastic in the blue cycles is the antenna split, which is made of NMT materials. These are outside parts that can be seen in smartphones. There are also some fine structures inside the smartphones made of NMT plastics, which cannot be seen. Antenna split is part of the antenna of smartphones. It breaks the metal middle frame, making the smartphones have good signal efficiency.

Q. Are there other applications?

The main application is antenna split for smartphones, laptop, tablets and wearable device. In a smart watch, NMT was used to combine the metal and plastic parts. We are also promoting NMT solutions to Auto applications, which need a metal-plastic hybrid design.

Q. Why did SABIC feel the need to introduce such material, and why specifically into the consumer electronics market?

SABIC’s newest LNP THERMOTUF WF0087N compound brings advanced performance to the emerging field of Nano Moulding Technology. With this innovative compound, SABIC aims to support the growing demand for high-quality, lightweight and durable hybrid components in consumer electronics. By expanding our portfolio of NMT-ready solutions, we continue to help our customers meet the evolving challenges of the electronics industry, providing safer, more efficient and environmentally conscious material options. SABIC’s introduction of these advanced materials highlights our commitment to driving innovation and performance in the consumer electronics market.

Q. What trends are you seeing in the consumer electronics industry, and how is SABIC responding to them?

Higher modulus, lower Dk, higher PCR content and FR are the main trends of the industry. We are developing solutions based on our advanced filler and resin technology.