Quickparts launch two new high-performance plastic materials

Quickparts has unveiled its two new high-performance plastic materials, DuraKor and ThermaKor, along with vapour smoothing as a core surface-finishing capability. These new offerings will strengthen the company’s ability to support customers across the product development process, providing customers with confidence as well as the ability to scale without switching partners.

As products move from design to market, engineering teams face discontinuities between materials, processes, and suppliers. This could lead to increased risks and delays. DuraKor, ThermaKor, and vapour smoothing provide new options in multiple areas, including:

Validation of designs in performance-capable materials.

Refining surface quality.

Making the transition between manufacturing methods smoother as volumes increase.

“The biggest challenge in manufacturing isn’t making a part—it’s moving from validation to production without losing performance, quality, or time,” said Avi Reichental, CEO of Quickparts. “With these launches, we’re giving engineers more continuity across that journey, using materials and finishing options designed to perform in real-world production environments.”

About DuraKor

DuraKor is a high-performance engineering plastic mechanically similar to polypropylene. The material is ideal for applications where toughness, chemical resistance, and environmental durability are crucial.

Key properties of DuraKor:

High impact resistance and damage tolerance.

Strong resistance to fuels, oils, solvents, and industrial fluids.

Watertight, low-permeability behaviour.

Can be used in functional, end-use, and production-oriented applications.

DuraKor parts achieve improved sealing performance and a refined surface finish when paired with vapour smoothing. This makes the material ideal for applications like fluid-handling components, enclosures, and ruggedised housings.

About ThermaKor

Whereas ThermaKor is a high-temperature nanocomposite material, ideal for dimensional stability, stiffness, and thermal resistance applications.

ThermaKor is suitable for:

Wind tunnel models and aerodynamic testing components.

Composite layup tools and curing fixtures.

High-temperature test fixtures and manufacturing aids.

Mould inserts, gauges, and checking fixtures.

Robust, heat-resistant tooling for urethane and silicone.

Rapid iteration of mould designs.

About vapour smoothing

Vapour smoothing is a standard finishing option for additively manufactured and cast plastic parts.

Key benefits of vapour smoothing:

Reduces surface porosity and improves sealing.

Enhances fit and finish for assemblies and housings.

Provides consistent, production-quality appearances.

This process closes the gap between early functional parts and end-use-ready components.

“Our customers don’t have the luxury of prototyping with one partner, piloting with another, and finding a high-volume supplier fast,” concluded Reichental. “They need continuity. Solutions like DuraKor and ThermaKor enhance the Quickparts innovation engine OEMs rely on for the first part and the industrial engine for the millionth.”