RecyClass certification for INEOS Styrolution’s recycled ABS grades

INEOS Styrolution's mechanically recycled ECO grades have received RecyClass certification. The Recycled Plastics Traceability certification, which is valid for Terluran ECO MR as well as Novodur ECO MR grades, confirms the post-consumer origin of the waste used in the production of the respective products.

The RecyClass certification now guarantees the origins and traceability of recycled material and uses the percentage-based recycled content calculation approach that is verified throughout the entire value chain.

The certification also confirms the post-consumer origin of the waste used in the Terluran ECO MR and Novodur ECO MR materials and facilitates traceability of recycled materials along the value chain, promotes transparent use of recycled plastic in new products, and reinforces reliable and verifiable claims on recycled plastic.

Terluran ECO MR

INEOS Styrolution’s portfolio of sustainable ECO materials includes Terluran ECO GP-22 MR50 and MR70, two commercially available ABS grades incorporating 50% and 70% recycled content, respectively. Both grades offer performance on the same level as virgin material, thereby avoiding the need for downcycling.

Louie Mackee, Commercial Product Manager for Sustainable Products, said: “We are delighted to have completed the RecyClass certification for our mechanically recycled ABS grades, guaranteeing the post-consumer origin of the waste used to produce them. We recognise this as an important step towards increasing customer confidence when using materials containing recycled content, and our portfolio of sustainable ABS products is now stronger than ever.”

Novodur ECO MR and Novodur ECO High Heat MR

Mechanically recycled Novodur material is available with a 30% to 70% postconsumer mechanically recycled content. The individual grades come with a significant product carbon footprint (PCF) of up to 57%.

Nils Wittenberg, Technical Product Manager Novodur EMEA, added: “RecyClass certification is a significant step for our mechanical recycling solution. The properties for our Novodur ECO MR speak for themselves. The materials are plug-in solutions. And now, the origin of the postconsumer waste is certified as well.”