Alternative powertrains, autonomous driving and the urge for more sustainability impact both the vehicle design and driving experience. The automotive interior is experiencing a unique transformation.

Small and incredibly fast: New connector system features BASF Ultradur technology The new connector system "C-KLIC" based on USB Type-C standard.

Applications such as the instrument panel are transformed into entertainment units with screens for video conferencing. Electronic devices with additional functions require ever higher data rates. This represents immense requirements for the high-performance equipment and, thus, for the electronic components and materials used. In addition, it is necessary to reduce weight and to use smaller components due to less space.

MD ELEKTRONIK has taken on these challenges and, with the support of BASF's plastics technology expertise, was able to successfully develop the new connector system ‘C-KLIC’ based on USB Type-C standard.

With Ultradur B 4300 G4, a glass fibre reinforced polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), this innovation is suitable for use in vehicles and enables space saving of up to 60 per cent compared to standard USB ports due to excellent material properties. Moreover, the device convinces with a data transfer rate of >10GB/s and optional USB Power Delivery.

Ultradur is used in the CPA element, coding housing and internal overmoulding. Especially in the internal component, the PBT displays its full strength. Due to excellent electrical properties and superb dimensional stability, the engineering plastic protects the sensitive electronics from external influences such as humidity and dirt. Compared to a standard USB charging module with integrated electronics, the new connector system can be produced in much smaller dimensions which saves installation space and weight.

Bernd Skupin, Global Key Account Manager from BASF's Performance Materials division, said: "This new development underscores the shift towards infotainment in the car interior. The connector system enables much greater data transmission than systems used in current cars. With the ever-increasing demand for high-performance electronic devices in vehicles, we can use our expertise to provide excellent support for new developments."

Volker Zeiher, Senior Specialist Technical Development at BASF, added: "The Ultradur fulfils another important aspect. Due to the very good dimensional stability and low humidity absorption, the tight tolerances can be maintained regardless of the ambient conditions in the vehicle."

Consequently, this automotive-compatible connector design represents an ideal solution for future vehicle concepts. Which is another step towards the living room on wheels.