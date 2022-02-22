Solvay has announced an ambitious expansion plan for its US-based sulfone business, which focuses on polymer solutions for various critical life science applications, as part of its ongoing commitment to build capacity in this field to support a growing global customer base.

Solvay Solvay expands US-based sulfone polymers business Solvay Marietta plant

The full scope of the multi-year expansion plans will ultimately touch all of Solvay's sulfone polymers including Udel polysulfones (PSU), Veradel polyether sulfones (PESU) and Radel polyphenyl sulfones (PPSU).

The first major investment steps will include a capacity increase for Udel PSU of over 25 per cent by 2024 at the company’s production site in Marietta, Ohio, with much of this increase expected online by early 2023. Likewise, production capacity for dichlorodiphenyl sulfone (DCDPS), an important common building block used in all sulfone polymers, will also be expanded by more than 25 per cent by 2024, resulting in capacity increases at the company’s site in Augusta, Georgia, by end of 2022.

Carmelo Lo Faro, President of Solvay's Materials segment, said: “This new multi-year programme marks an important step in our strategy for future growth and affirms our number one position in the US sulfone polymers market. Essentially, the expansions will address the growth potential of our sulfone products in high-performance life-saving and life-sustaining areas, such as healthcare, water purification and pharma processing.”

Key application market segments to benefit from these investments include hemodialysis, medical instruments and pharmaceuticals — in both development and production, and water purification, where Solvay expects strong double-digit growth in terms of global demand. Moreover, high-performance sulfone polymers also play a growing role in residential and commercial heating and plumbing systems.