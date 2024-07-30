Syensqo and Orbex collaboration to develop space launch systems

Key Highlights:

Syensqo and Orbex signed a strategic collaboration agreement to enhance the development and deployment of next-generation aerospace technologies.

The partnership will drive advancements in performance, durability and reuse of orbital space launch systems.

The collab will focus on furthering the adoption of advanced materials into the most challenging applications for syensqo.com 1 space launch systems, with a focus on weight reduction, thermal resistance and enhanced structural integrity.

× Expand Orbex

Syensqo, a global provider of advanced materials, and Orbex, a specialise in private space launch services, signed a strategic collaboration agreement to enhance the development and deployment of next-generation aerospace technologies. Syensqo and Orbex will collaborate on the integration of Syensqo's advanced adhesive, composite and specialty polymer materials into Orbex's launch vehicles to drive advancements in the performance, durability and sustainability of orbital launch systems.

"We are thrilled to partner with Orbex, a company that shares our vision for innovation and sustainability in the aerospace sector," stated Marc Doyle, business executive vice-president of Syensqo Composite Materials. "This agreement is more than just a collaboration; it's a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible for space launch technology, and we are excited to contribute our advanced materials to Orbex's pioneering projects."

“At Orbex we want our suppliers to align with our company values of having a strong focus on quality and sustainability,” said Phil Chambers, CEO of Orbex. “Our partnership with Syensqo will enable us to develop one of the most advanced, low carbon, high performance micro-launch vehicles in the world, offering the small satellite industry flexible, dedicated launches, directly from the UK.”

Expand Syensqo

Through close technical collaboration involving support from Syensqo’s Heanor Application Center and extensive test lab capability, this partnership will focus on furthering the adoption of advanced materials into the most challenging applications for syensqo.com 1 space launch systems, with a focus on weight reduction, thermal resistance and enhanced structural integrity.

Syensqo has a rich legacy as a supplier of high performance materials for space and launch systems that deliver reliable, best-in-class performance while withstanding harsh conditions. Our involvement in the space industry spans many decades and, as the space industry continues to evolve, so does Syensqo’s advanced materials offering.