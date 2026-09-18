Syensqo is investing in a new compounding line for high-performance aromatic polymers at its facility in Panoli, India. The move will strengthen its ability to serve customers in the region’s automotive market. The new line is set to be operational by Q1 2028, with it doubling Syensqo’s current compounding capacity at Panoli. Additionally, it will be the first asset in a modular compounding hub designed to provide flexibility across the company’s aromatic polymers portfolio.

× Expand Syensqo Syensqo invests in aromatic polymers in India

The line will be capable of compounding a broad range of materials, including:

Ryton polyphenylene sulfide (PPS).

KetaSpire polyetheretherketone (PEEK).

Amodel polyphthalamide (PPA).

Ixef polyarylamide (PARA).

This investment strengthens Syensqo’s supply capabilities in India, serving local and global automotive manufacturers and suppliers while also addressing opportunities in other industries.

“India is an important growth market for high-performance polymers, particularly as the automotive industry continues to localise and adopt more advanced material solutions. By bringing compounding capacity closer to our customers, we can respond more quickly and efficiently to their evolving needs while offering greater flexibility across our aromatics’ portfolio,” said Tom Wood, VP Product and Asset Manager at Syensqo.

The investment builds on Syensqo’s established manufacturing and Research & Innovation presence in India, while also reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting market and customer growth across the Asia Pacific region.