The Compound Company acquires Exxelor polymers from Esso Deutschland

The Netherlands-based compound manufacturer The Compound Company has announced its acquisition of the production site, product portfolio and customer base for Exxelor polymer resins from ESSO Deutschland GmbH.

The acquisition will increase the global production capacity of The Compound Company to about 70 kilotons per year and significantly expand the group’s reach into new markets.

Frans Haafkens, major shareholder of The Compounding Company, said: “We are very excited to welcome the Exxelor manufacturing force and portfolio in our organisation. The acquisition adds a new sizeable jewel to our crown and ideally complements our established offering of Yparex extrudable adhesives and EcoForte compound families. It provides great synergies to further grow our customer base, with new opportunities in several dynamic application areas.”

Exxelor polymer resins are chemically modified polyolefin- and elastomers-based resins used to enhance the performance of engineering thermoplastics and other polymers. As impact modifiers, they improve the toughness of compounds. As compatibilisers, coupling agents and adhesion promoters, they increase the bonding strength of non-polar polymers with polyolefins, fillers and reinforcements as well as metals, thermoset rubbers and most polar substrates, including glass.

ESSO Deutschland Plant Manager Ronald van den Berg added: “With The Compound Company, our Exxelor manufacturing operations have found a good home to strengthen the market focus of the product offering and progress from a niche to a core business. Our resins fit very well within The Compound Company’s existing range of functionalised and grafted polyolefin-based solutions.”

Wouter van den Berg, Commercial Director for The Compound Company, said: “Our strategy is to use the addition of these performance resins as leverage for expanding into a wider range of markets. The production site and the brand will be maintained, and the integration of Exxelor in our business will be as smooth as possible, without any major changes towards customers.”