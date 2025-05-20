The first ‘instant’ adhesive for harsh applications

Adhesives specialist Intertronics presents Born2Bond Ultra K85, a fast curing, single-part adhesive, the first ‘instant’ adhesive to withstand up to 1,000 hours at 85°C and 85% relative humidity.

× Expand Intertronics

It can bond a wide range of substrates including plastics, rubbers, and metals and is applicable to applications in consumer electronics, automotive and medical device manufacturing.

It's the first cyanoacrylate adhesive capable of passing 85/85 testing. The 85°C/85% RH test is a standardised environmental reliability test in which a product or material is exposed to a constant temperature of 85°C and a relative humidity of 85% for an extended period, typically up to 1,000 hours. It is designed to simulate harsh, real-world environmental conditions and is widely used to assess the durability, reliability, and expected operational life of products, especially those intended for long-term use in challenging climates. It is seen as a standard for qualifying products that must survive in hot, humid, or tropical environments.

Along with exceptional resistance to humidity and high temperatures, Ultra K85 has superior flexibility and elongation (30%), which provides good peel resistance. Its low odour and low blooming characteristics make it well suited to applications where appearance is important. It provides a clean finish with no white residue without sacrificing speed or bond strength.

Ultra K85 is manufactured from reliable, sustainable resources, including 60% bio-based raw materials. It passes ISO 10993-5 cytotoxicity testing, which makes it a suitable candidate for use as a medical device assembly adhesive.

“Ultra K85’s fast cure, low blooming, excellent durability and resistance, and flexible properties facilitate use in applications where cyanoacrylate adhesives (CAs) were not previously considered,” explains Kevin Brownsill, Head of Learning & Development at Intertronics. “Traditionally, cyanoacrylate adhesives are not good with moisture and/or heat, are inflexible, have poor peel strength, bloom and smell. K85 addresses these limitations and presents new opportunities for various applications.”