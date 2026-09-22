Zeus adds PET Sub-Lite-Wall heat shrink to its portfolio of products designed to support the manufacture of advanced medical devices. The introduction provides another high-performance option for complex catheter construction.

× Expand Zeus Zeus adds PET Sub-Lite Wall heat shrink to its portfolio

“Many of our customers already rely on Zeus for multiple components within the catheter build,” said Suresh Sainath, Chief Technology Officer at Zeus. “PET heat shrink is a widely used tool in catheter manufacturing, and by bringing it into our portfolio, we’re allowing customers to source another critical element of that system from the same trusted partner. The result is greater confidence in quality, consistency, and performance across the entire device assembly.”

The new solution combines super-thin walls, high tensile strength, and enhanced dielectric properties to deliver versatile performance across various medical device applications. The material can be used as a functional component and a manufacturing aid.

“When working with ultra-thin materials, consistency and process control become absolutely critical,” said Mike Evers, Director of Commercial Marketing at Zeus. “With PET Sub-Lite-Wall heat shrink, we’re bringing Zeus-level precision and quality to the thinnest wall constructions in our portfolio. That means tight tolerances, reliable performance, and a high level of support for customers who can’t afford variability in their manufacturing process.”

Key features of PET Sub-Lite-Wall heat shrink: