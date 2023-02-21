INEOS Styrolution announces new grades of sustainable resins

Resins and materials producer, INEOS Styrolution has announced the introduction of its new Styrolux ECO and K-Resin ECO grades of sustainable polymers. The new grades contain bio-based renewable materials and are available now, across markets in the Americas. 

The company says its new line of ECO products provides their customers with drop-in solutions to significantly lower their carbon footprint and pave the way for a more sustainable ecosystem.

Produced at INEOS Styrolution’s site in Altamira, Mexico, Styrolux ECO and K-Resin ECO are based on a mass balance ISCC PLUS certified approach. The company claims materials have identical properties and the same performance as their fossil-based counterparts, Styrolux and K-Resin, the company say this enables a direct replacement for customers seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and produce environmentally conscious products.

Styrolux ECO and K-Resin ECO are thermoplastic styrene-butadiene copolymers (SBC) transparent specialty materials made using renewable feedstock and according to the company they are an ideal solution for a variety of products, such as food packaging, medical devices, durable household goods, and construction materials. Both products are available with a renewable content of 60%, leading to a substantial carbon footprint reduction when compared to fossil-based materials, Styrolux and K-Resin.

INEOS Styrolution America Business Director, Transparent Specialties, Bernardo Fernández, said:“We are pleased to offer our customers these sustainable material solutions. The new ECO grades are convenient drop-in solutions, offering customers a seamless fit with their existing equipment and processes.”

INEOS Styrolution America Sustainability Commercial Manager, Cassie Bradley, added: “We are happy to introduce these mass balance specialty styrenics products into the Americas market. Styrolux ECO and K-Resin ECO provide a winning formula for sustainable solutions that help our customers to reduce their carbon footprint and achieve sustainable goals.”

Tags

LATEST MATERIALS NEWS

HIGH PERFORMANCE AND ENGINEERING PLASTICS

PACKAGING MATERIALS

AUTOMOTIVE MATERIALS

MASTERBATCH AND ADDITIVES

LATEST INSIGHT, ANALYSIS AND OPINION

FEATURED EVENTS NEWS