INEOS Styrolution announces new grades of sustainable resins

Resins and materials producer, INEOS Styrolution has announced the introduction of its new Styrolux ECO and K-Resin ECO grades of sustainable polymers. The new grades contain bio-based renewable materials and are available now, across markets in the Americas.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

The company says its new line of ECO products provides their customers with drop-in solutions to significantly lower their carbon footprint and pave the way for a more sustainable ecosystem.

Produced at INEOS Styrolution’s site in Altamira, Mexico, Styrolux ECO and K-Resin ECO are based on a mass balance ISCC PLUS certified approach. The company claims materials have identical properties and the same performance as their fossil-based counterparts, Styrolux and K-Resin, the company say this enables a direct replacement for customers seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and produce environmentally conscious products.

Styrolux ECO and K-Resin ECO are thermoplastic styrene-butadiene copolymers (SBC) transparent specialty materials made using renewable feedstock and according to the company they are an ideal solution for a variety of products, such as food packaging, medical devices, durable household goods, and construction materials. Both products are available with a renewable content of 60%, leading to a substantial carbon footprint reduction when compared to fossil-based materials, Styrolux and K-Resin.

INEOS Styrolution America Business Director, Transparent Specialties, Bernardo Fernández, said:“We are pleased to offer our customers these sustainable material solutions. The new ECO grades are convenient drop-in solutions, offering customers a seamless fit with their existing equipment and processes.”

INEOS Styrolution America Sustainability Commercial Manager, Cassie Bradley, added: “We are happy to introduce these mass balance specialty styrenics products into the Americas market. Styrolux ECO and K-Resin ECO provide a winning formula for sustainable solutions that help our customers to reduce their carbon footprint and achieve sustainable goals.”