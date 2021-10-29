Jokasafe contributes to a carbon neutral future with the world's first bio-attributed vinyl gloves

Jokasafe is the first European vinyl glove manufacturer to launch a new collection based on highly sustainable BIOVYN PVC.

Developed by INOVYN, Europe’s leading PVC producer, BIOVYN is a next-generation PVC made using 100% renewable feedstock. Since its global launch in late 2019, BIOVYN has been a proven game-changer for a wide range of industries, including textiles, to significantly reduce their carbon footprint.

Designed for demanding professional and industrial applications, all Jokasafe products use high-quality European PVC and are extremely durable, offering superior protection against chemicals and mechanical abrasion as well as extreme weather conditions. As part of its sustainability strategy, Jokasafe will launch its new glove collection in early 2022.

Comments Inna Jeschke, INOVYN: “We are delighted to be working in collaboration with Jokasafe to develop its new range. BIOVYN PVC offers a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and, as a ‘drop in’ product, the improvement does not require any changes to Jokasafe’s existing production processes.”