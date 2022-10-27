K 2022 launch: new additives for PET/polyolefins recycling

Additives maker SI Group unveiled its new line, Evercycle, for plastics recycling at K 2022.

× Expand Recycling

For PET recycling and converting, Evercycle products offer process stability, colour control, and reduced acetaldehyde levels. For polyolefin recycling, benefits include process stabilisation and performance enhancement, enabling increased recycled content. Products in the line include:

PET-102D for colour control in PET bottles, trays, and fibres (pellet)

PET-103D for colour control in PET bottles, trays, and fibres (liquid)

PP-101S for stabilisation in HDPE and PP flexible packaging

LD-101S for stabilisation in LDPE rigid packaging

The launch comes at a time when consumer brands looking to increase the amount of recycled content and enable multiple uses of their products.

“Our formulated additive solutions advance the transition to a more circular economy by enabling more plastics to be recycled back into the economy. This will result in a more sustainable industry and create greater societal and economic benefit for all,” said Irfaan Foster, Market Development Director at SI Group.

“We continue to invest in innovation, driving forward our capabilities and expertise, to bring more sustainable solutions like Evercycle additives to the market. Sustainability is critically important to our employees, customers and business partners, and these products demonstrate our ability to support customers in the transition to a circular economy,” said Joey Gullion, Chief Commercial Officer at SI Group.