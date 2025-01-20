Acme Mills Company unveils its Natura bio-based polylactic acid fabrics

Acme Mills Company has unveiled its new line of bio-based polylactic acid (PLA) fabrics to replace petroleum-based nonwovens like PET, PP, and Nylon. The textile specialists hope to reduce its environmental impact, whilst still ensuring high levels of quality and performance.

Expand Acme Mills Company 200gsm PLA felt.

The Natura product line features a variety of PLA fabric types including spun bond nonwovens, needled felts, hydroentangled, and melt-blown textiles. The new introductions will benefit industries including automotive, food and beverage, filtration, furniture, healthcare, and packaging.

“Natura is more than just a product line; it's a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Matt Utley, Chief of Strategy at Acme Mills Company. “By offering a bio-based alternative to petroleum-based textiles, we are empowering industries to make environmentally responsible choices without sacrificing performance.”

Prioritising sustainability

Utilising renewable resources like corn starch and sugarcane, Natura fabrics are biodegradable under industrial composting conditions. As a result, the new product line can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel consumption compared to traditional plastics.

“Using PLA reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75% compared to petroleum-based plastics, helping organisations meet critical sustainability targets.”

With a global manufacturing and supply chain network covering Europe and North America, Acme Mills Company can meet the growing demand for eco-friendly products via its Natura fabrics line.

Key benefits of the Natura fabrics line:

Environmentally friendly: The materials are biodegradable, utilising renewable, plant-based sources.

Don't compromise on performance: Durability and versatility levels are similar to petroleum-based alternatives.

Various industries can utilise Natura fabrics: Companies from the food and beverage, packaging, filtration, and automotive industries can benefit from adopting the materials.

Global reach: Users all over the world can gain access to the materials with manufacturing in Europe and North America.

The new product line has been Generally Recognised As Safe (GRAS) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), allowing Natura materials to be used in food-safe applications like beverage filters, food packaging, and disposable cutlery. The company is also “exploring advanced composite materials” by combining Natura PLA fabrics with other bio-based fibres to improve strength, durability, and versatility levels.