Celanese Corporation has announced that Aisan Industry Kentucky, LLC, the consolidated subsidiary of Japan-based Aisan Industry Co., Ltd., has adopted a Celanese polyacetal resin (POM) made from captured CO2 for fuel pump modules produced for a North American automaker. This milestone reflects the growth of Celanese Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU) POM in automotive applications.

× Expand Celanese Aisan adopts Celanese’s polyacetal resin

Celanese utilises CCU-based chemical building blocks, turning CO2 emissions into high-performance POM polymers that reduce product carbon footprint (PCF) and offer a high percentage of circular content. POM ECO-C solutions are drop-in choices that offer more sustainable components while ensuring performance and helping automakers meet sustainability goals.

“Celanese can uniquely turn waste CO2 into a high-performance polymer, helping customers meet sustainability goals,” said Todd Elliott, Senior Vice President at Celanese Engineered Materials. “POM ECO-C turns technology into practical solutions while maintaining performance and quality, and without requiring changes to existing designs or production processes.”

Celanese aims to produce materials and technologies that reduce environmental impacts and support progress toward carbon neutrality and more sustainable manufacturing. Its mass-balance-based CCU platform supports both ends of the integrated Celanese value chain by providing low-carbon feedstocks for ECO-C products across the Acetyl Chain and Engineered Materials businesses.